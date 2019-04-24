Fish & Richardson Principals Juanita Brooks and Chad Shear Named Top IP Lawyers in California by the Daily Journal

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson principals Juanita Brooks and Chad Shear were named by the Daily Journal as 2019 Top Intellectual Property Lawyers in California. Both attorneys are based in Fish's Southern California office, located in San Diego.

"Brooks is known for her ability to make complex technological concepts easily understandable for juries," the publication noted, highlighting two of Brooks' recent, significant cases for clients Gilead Sciences and Microsoft Corp. For Gilead, Brooks proved a "rare equitable defense" that resulted in a $200 million jury verdict being vacated and the opposing party being ordered to pay $14 million in attorneys' fees.

Shear's extensive work with Gilead Sciences regarding patent litigation surrounding a hepatitis C drug was featured. The Daily Journal noted that the litigation "trigger(ed) a global legal battle … taking Shear to courtrooms in Australia, Canada, the UK, Norway, Germany, and many other countries," and that the team was ultimately victorious in every court, including when the case was tried in the U.S.

Brooks is a nationally-recognized trial and appellate attorney who focuses her practice on complex intellectual property, product liability and mass tort litigation. She is considered an innovative, formidable litigator with a demonstrated, near-perfect winning record in complex, high-stakes lawsuits that few trial attorneys can match.

Shear is a leader in Fish's life sciences and pharmaceutical litigation section. Described as "practical," "pragmatic" and a "go-to guy for complex patent matters," Shear handles litigation for pharmaceutical giants pertaining to their lifesaving drugs.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

