Fish & Richardson Principals Named 2019 "Women Worth Watching" by Profiles in Diversity Journal

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson principals Christina Brown-Marshall, Ph.D., Megan Chacon, Betty Chen, and Christina McDonough have been named recipients of the 2019 "Women Worth Watching" award by Profiles in Diversity Journal. The Fish attorneys were singled out for "leading the way to excellence in the workplace, marketplace and the world" and for helping "develop the next generation of women leaders."

Brown-Marshall is based in Fish's Atlanta office, where she focuses her practice on patent and mass tort product liability litigation across a wide range of technologies, including medical devices, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and device manufacturing. She also works closely with expert witnesses, many of whom are academics, to prepare them for the unique challenges of a trial. She received her J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2011, her Ph.D. in chemistry from Stanford University in 2008, and her B.S., summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in chemistry from the University of Kentucky in 2001.

Chacon is based in Fish's Southern California office, where she focuses her practice on complex patent litigation across a range of technologies. She has extensive experience in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries and has had significant roles in various high-stakes litigation matters. She was selected for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's 2019 Fellows Program, which trains and advances the next generation of legal industry leaders. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2011 and her B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Utah in 2008.

Chen is based in Fish's Silicon Valley office and serves as the firm's Global Hiring Principal. She is exclusively dedicated to high-stakes advocacy as trial counsel in matters involving substantial financial or business exposure, significant policy issues, and cutting-edge legal questions. She has successfully litigated high-value trade secret matters (both state and federal), Hatch-Waxman and life sciences litigation for branded drugs, and major patent infringement cases for Silicon Valley tech companies. She received her J.D. from the University of Texas Law School in 2006 and her B.S. from the University of Southern California in 2003. She was previously a law clerk to the Honorable Ron Clark, United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

McDonough is a principal in Fish's Boston office where she focuses on patent prosecution, portfolio management, reexamination, counseling, and due diligence in the computer software and electrical fields. She helps large companies, academic institutions and startups develop new ways of protecting breakthrough technologies to maximize the value of their intellectual property and conducts IP due diligence to assess the potential acquisition of targeted patents. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, from Boston College Law School in 2007 and her B.S. in computer science and engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2002.

Profiles in Diversity Journal is dedicated to promoting and advancing diversity and inclusion in the corporate, government, nonprofit, STEM, and higher education sectors.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

