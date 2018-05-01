Fish & Richardson Receives 2018 Leadership Award from Minnesota Women Lawyers

Fish was singled out for this high profile award for its innovative programs and policies to attract, retain and promote women at the firm. This includes having a flexible culture that does not require "face time" for success, generous reduced hour policies, top-of-the-market parental leave benefits, and strong support for working mothers and parents. Fish also has many programs geared towards advancing women in its workplace including its long-time EMPOWER Women's Initiative and the client development LEAD program.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Minnesota Women Lawyers in recognition of our efforts. We are very proud of the work we've done, and continue to do, to make Fish the most diverse and inclusive workplace possible," said Fish principal Teresa Lavoie, who chairs the firm's EMPOWER program and is a member of the Compensation Committee. "We set the bar very high for ourselves and are always looking for new ways to make Fish an exceptional place for women to work."

In 2018, women represented 50% of the attorneys promoted to equity principal and 45% of the attorneys promoted to non-equity principal. Women also play a meaningful role in the firm's governance. The nine-member elected Management Committee includes two women (one of whom is Hispanic), and the five-member elected Compensation Committee includes two women.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

