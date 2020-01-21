Fish & Richardson Receives "Best Place to Work" Designation from the Human Rights Campaign

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has been designated as a "Best Place to Work" by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation in its 2020 Corporate Equality Index, which assessed 1,059 U.S. companies on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

"We are honored to once again receive a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign for our steadfast commitment to LGBTQ rights, which reflects our core diversity and inclusion values," said Peter Devlin, President of Fish & Richardson. "As a global law firm, we need diverse teams to serve the wide-ranging needs of our clients around the world. Diverse teams often achieve better overall results, which makes the business case for diversity and inclusion even more compelling."

Overall, 680 major U.S. businesses earned a 100% rating. HRC assessed companies based on LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision."

Founded in 1980, the Human Rights Campaign is the nation's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. The Foundation is the educational arm of the HRC.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or



Patricia Baressi

Blumenthal & Associates





Fish & Richardson P.C.

(617) 879-1511





(617) 368-2115

amyb@blumenthalpr.com





baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

