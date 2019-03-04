Fish & Richardson Receives "Champions for Children" Award from Children's Law Center

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has received a "Champions for Children" award from Children's Law Center (CLC) in recognition of the firm's generosity and support of the organization. Fish provides financial assistance to CLC and was among four award recipients whose total annual giving to CLC exceeded that of their peers. Fish also provides pro bono services to CLC, which is the largest nonprofit legal services provider in D.C.

"At Fish, we're committed to making pro bono work and advocacy an integral part of our professional culture," said Lauren A. Degnan, Managing Principal of Fish & Richardson's Washington, D.C. office. "Each of our offices, including D.C., has a principal-level attorney who focuses on finding and sharing pro bono opportunities in our firm. We're also passionate about supporting each community we work in through partnerships, competitions and corporate gifts. We're grateful for this award from Champions for Children because it recognizes our team members for their amazing advocacy."

On average, Fish lawyers spend 72 hours a year on pro bono matters.

"We know Fish & Richardson as a firm full of innovation," said CLC Executive Director Judith Sandalow. "The firm's team members have a long-standing commitment to critical legal representation, including family law."

Children's Law Center fights so every child in D.C. can grow up with a loving family, good health and a quality education. Judges, pediatricians and families turn to CLC to advocate for children who are abused or neglected, who aren't learning in school, or who have health problems that can't be solved by medicine alone. With nearly 100 staff and hundreds of pro bono lawyers, CLC reaches 1 out of every 9 children in D.C.'s poorest neighborhoods – more than 5,000 children and families each year. Learn more at childrenslawcenter.org.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

(617) 879-1511

(800) 818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

