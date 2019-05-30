Fish & Richardson Receives Eight National IP Rankings - Including Five Tier 1 Rankings - from Managing Intellectual Property

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has received five national Tier 1 IP rankings in Patent Prosecution, Patent Contentious, Life Sciences, PTAB Litigation, and ITC Litigation in Managing Intellectual Property (MIP) magazine's annual ranking of the top IP law firms in the United States. The firm also received top national rankings in the Copyright & Related Rights, Trademark Contentious, and Trademark Prosecution categories.

Fish received top "Highly Recommended" regional rankings in the following categories: Intellectual Property (Delaware, Massachusetts, and Texas); Patent Contentious (California, D.C., Minnesota, and New York); and Patent Prosecution (California, D.C., Minnesota, and New York). The firm received "Recommended" rankings in Intellectual Property in Georgia and in Copyright & Related Rights and Trademark Prosecution in New York.

Last month, MIP named Fish the 2019 U.S. Firm of the Year in both the ITC and Specialty IP categories, and the regional Patent Prosecution (Northeast) Firm of the Year. Fish earned its Firm of the Year awards for having a remarkable year across every venue – garnering more high-profile IP wins in district court, at the ITC, at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board than any other firm.

MIP's independent research is based on a weighted system of peer and client feedback, combined with a review of information obtained from surveys conducted with law firms and their clients in over 80 jurisdictions around the world. Based on this research, firms are ranked in tiers in each category in each jurisdiction. The tiers reflect the perception of the leading firms in each market with the top tier listing those firms regarded as having the strongest practices in each category.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Patricia Baressi

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

(617) 879-1511

(617) 368-2115

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

