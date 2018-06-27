Fish & Richardson Receives Gold Standard Certification from Women in Law Empowerment Forum for 2018

The firm has had a formal Diversity Initiative in place for over 10 years to help attract, retain and advance a diverse legal staff. In 2017, Fish undertook several new diversity initiatives, including being among the first 30 U.S. law firms in 2017 to adopt the "Mansfield Rule," which focuses on increasing the representation of women and attorneys of color in leadership positions.

Fish was one of the original 15 law firms to participate in the pilot OnRamp Fellowship Program, a unique re-entry program that matches experienced women lawyers returning to the legal profession with law firms for a one-year paid fellowship.

To receive Gold Standard Certification, a firm must satisfy both the mandatory criterion that 20 percent of equity partners or, alternatively, 33 percent of the attorneys becoming equity partners during the past twelve months, are women. The firm also must meet at least three of the following five criteria: 15 percent of firm and U.S. branch office heads are women; 20 percent of the firm's primary governance committee are women; 20 percent of the firm's compensation committee or its equivalent are women; 15 percent of the top half of the firm's equity partners in terms of compensation are women; and 7 percent of women equity partners are women of color or 3.5 percent of women equity partners are LGBT.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

