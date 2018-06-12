Fish & Richardson Receives Three "Women in Business Law" Awards for 2018

Fish has implemented a wide array of innovative programs and policies both to enhance work-life balance and to attract, retain, and promote women attorneys at the firm. This includes having a flexible culture that does not require "face time" for success, with even the most junior attorneys having freedom and flexibility.

Family friendly policies are a cornerstone of Fish's diversity and talent management focus. Fish provides top-of-the-market parental leave benefits, back-up child care, a breast milk delivery service, and a 1:1 coaching program for legal staff returning to work following parental leave.

Fish's EMPOWER Women's Initiative and the client development LEAD program have been recognized as best in class in the legal industry.

In 2017, Fish became one of the first 30 U.S. law firms to adopt the Mansfield Rule, which requires law firms to consider women and attorneys of color for at least 30% of the candidate pool for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, and lateral positions.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

(617) 879-1511

(800) 818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-receives-three-women-in-business-law-awards-for-2018-300664793.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

