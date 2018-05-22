Fish & Richardson Receives Top "Band 1" National Rankings for Intellectual Property and ITC Practices in Chambers USA 2018

Fish also received top band rankings for its regional practices in California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Twelve Fish attorneys – Juanita Brooks, Ruffin Cordell, Michael Florey, Christopher Green, Danielle Joy (DJ) Healey, David Hoffman, Martina Hufnal, Thad Kodish, Douglas McCann, Michael McKeon, Frank Porcelli, and Frank Scherkenbach – were also selected for inclusion in the directory as leaders in their practice areas.

According to Chambers, the Fish team is known as a "stellar litigation group that continues to be among the most prolific in trial, appellate and administrative patent proceedings, and supplemented by a stable of lawyers providing prosecution and transactional support." The firm "enjoys a fine track record for its work before the ITC" and is "particularly noted for representation of clients from the hi-tech sector."

Chambers notes, "The firm's range of capabilities with regard to patent cases draws praise, with one source claiming: 'They handle a lot of patent infringement cases across a lot of different technologies. They've got a pretty wide range of practitioners, with varied backgrounds that can handle pretty much any patent litigation you might find.'"

Clients highlight the firm's ability to handle "highly sophisticated IP matters spanning a broad spectrum of technologies" and that the firm "has extraordinary experience and skill in ITC cases."

The Chambers Guides have been ranking the best law firms and lawyers since 1990, and now cover 190 countries across the world. Inclusion in Chambers is based solely on the findings of its research teams, who conduct extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Individual lawyers are ranked based on their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Law firms are ranked on the same qualities, as well as overall effectiveness and capability. Rankings are grouped in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best. An elite "Band 1" ranking means that Fish and its attorneys stood out for their practice strength, legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, quality of recent work, and client service.

Fish's elite trial lawyers are known for winning difficult, highly technical, complex IP cases for the world's most innovative companies in federal district courts and at the ITC.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

