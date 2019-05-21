Fish & Richardson Receives Top "Band 1" National Rankings for Intellectual Property and ITC Practices in Chambers USA 2019

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has received top "Band 1" national rankings for its Intellectual Property (IP) practice and its International Trade Commission (ITC) patent litigation practice in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA.

Fish also received top band rankings for its regional practices in California, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Thirteen Fish attorneys – Juanita Brooks, Ruffin Cordell, John Dragseth, Michael Florey, Christopher Green, Danielle (DJ) Healey, David Hoffman, Martina Hufnal, Thad Kodish, Douglas McCann, Michael McKeon, Frank Scherkenbach, and Dorothy Whelan – were also selected for inclusion in the directory as leaders in their practice areas.

Chambers notes that Fish stands out for its "cutting-edge litigation practice with an excellent reputation" and "vast experience before the district, federal and ITC courts, in addition to administrative proceedings." The firm is "admired for notable trial successes... and continues to impress with its handling of ITC investigations for a number of the nation's leading brands." An "additional strength is advising on strategic management of IP portfolios including patent prosecutions and licensing agreements."

Fish is known for its "phenomenal trial lawyers" and is "a firm we go to for more of our high-level, more complex matters." Clients praised the firm's ITC practice which "is among the best in ITC litigation; it has a team of exceptional attorneys with the ability to understand all relevant legal concepts and technical issues, an in-depth industry knowledge, and can assess how this fits into the client's business objectives."

The Chambers Guides have been ranking the best law firms and lawyers since 1990, and cover 190 countries across the world. Inclusion in Chambers is based solely on the findings of its research teams, who conduct extensive, confidential interviews with thousands of lawyers and clients to identify the leading law firms and lawyers worldwide. Individual lawyers are ranked based on their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness, and client service. Law firms are ranked on the same qualities, as well as overall effectiveness and capability. Rankings are grouped in bands from 1-6, with 1 being the best.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

