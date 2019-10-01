Fish & Richardson Receives Top Firm Rankings from LMG Life Sciences in Four Practice Areas

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has received four coveted "Highly Recommended" rankings from LMG Life Sciences in the areas of Patent Prosecution, Patent Strategy and Management, General Patent Litigation, and Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation (Branded). According to LMG Life Sciences, Fish is a "litigation powerhouse" and the firm's prosecution group is noted for its combination of "in-depth scientific knowledge with legal expertise" and "sound business perspective to the overall patent strategy."

In addition to the firm rankings, 13 Fish principals – John Adkisson, Gwilym Attwell, Juanita Brooks, Elizabeth Flanagan, Janis Fraser, Ph.D., Todd Garcia, Ph.D., Martina Tyreus Hufnal, Teresa Lavoie, Ph.D., Terry Mahn, Frank Scherkenbach, W. Chad Shear, Jonathan Singer, and Dorothy Whelan – were named "Life Sciences Stars" for their impressive work over the past year. Brooks was also recently named LMG Life Sciences' 2019 California Patent Litigator of the Year.

Fish's Life Sciences group works with large and small companies, along with academic and research institutions, to protect their most valuable innovations. Clients choose Fish because of the technical and scientific expertise of its internationally recognized attorneys. The firm offers biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients a wide range of services, including patent portfolio planning, strategic advice, opinions, and prosecution; litigation services, including representing branded companies in Hatch-Waxman cases; representation in post-grant proceedings including inter partes reviews before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board; FDA expertise; and counsel on licensing and other transactions.

LMG Life Sciences is the definitive guide to leading North American law firms and lawyers specializing in the life sciences industry. The attorney lists and rankings are derived from cumulative market insights and developments collected through a careful research process, which includes in-depth practice information provided by firms, hundreds of interviews conducted by researchers, and detailed client feedback.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

