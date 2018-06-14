Fish & Richardson Receives Top "Gold" Ranking from IAM Patent 1000 for National Patent Litigation Practice

IAM noted that, "As one of the most prolific, best-rounded and successful patent outfits in the United States, Fish & Richardson needs no introduction. The ebbs and flows of the market have caused concern for many boutiques, but not Fish & Richardson, which maintains a first-rate post-grant practice and is home to world-class trial lawyers who are in hot demand up and down the country."

Nine Fish attorneys were singled out nationally as the leading attorneys in their field: Ruffin Cordell, Michael McKeon, and Joseph Colaianni in the International Trade Commission category; W. Karl Renner, Dorothy Whelan, and Timothy Riffe in the Post-Grant Proceedings category; and John Dragseth, Frank Scherkenbach, and Frank Porcelli in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit category.

Forty-two Fish attorneys were selected as "leading patent professionals" in the statewide rankings, including: Jeremy Anderson, Gwilym Attwell, James Babineau, Samuel Borodach, Dr. Jack Brennan, Juanita Brooks, Christian Chu, Joseph Colaianni, Ruffin Cordell, Lauren Degnan, John Dragseth, J. Peter Fasse, Dr. Patrick Finn, Dr. Janis Fraser, Timothy French, J. Kevin Gray, Chris Green, Joshua Griswold, John Hayden, Michael Headley, Danielle Joy Healey, Martina Hufnal, David Jordan, Adam Kessel, Lawrence Kolodney, Phyllis Kristal, John Lane, Douglas McCann, Michael McKeon, Dr. Anita Meiklejohn, Susan Morrison, Indranil Mukerji, Wes Musselman, Frank Porcelli, W. Karl Renner, Timothy Riffe, Frank Scherkenbach, Jonathan Singer, Terry Stalford, Hans Troesch, Dorothy Whelan, and Michael Zoppo.

The IAM Patent 1000 identifies the top patent professionals and firms in key jurisdictions around the globe. The guide is compiled after an extensive research process. Individuals qualify for a listing in the IAM Patent 1000 when they receive sufficient positive feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of their practice and the market within which they operate. Firms qualify for a listing on the basis of their depth of knowledge, market presence, and the level of work on which they are typically engaged, as well as positive peer and client feedback.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

