Fish & Richardson Receives Top "Gold" Ranking from IAM Patent 1000 for National Patent Litigation Practice

BOSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has received the elite "Gold Band" national ranking in the Litigation category in the 2019 edition of IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals. Fish received the top national ranking in the Plaintiff firm category as well. Fish's offices in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Washington, D.C. also received top rankings in the Prosecution and Litigation categories.

IAM noted that Fish is the firm that "many now consider to be the United States' leading patent specialist." "At a national level, Fish sets the standard in both prosecution and litigation. Whether you are looking at volume of cases or quality of outcomes, Fish is operating at a stratospheric level in patent litigation. In fact, it is the top player in all areas of patent practice and is a leading name for post-grant representation and prosecution."

Ten Fish attorneys were singled out nationally as leading attorneys in their field: Ruffin Cordell, Michael McKeon and Joseph Colaianni in the International Trade Commission category; W. Karl Renner, Dorothy Whelan, Timothy Riffe, and David Holt in the Post-Grant Proceedings category; and Frank Scherkenbach, John Dragseth and Frank Porcelli in the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit category.

Fifty-one Fish attorneys were selected as "leading patent professionals" in the statewide rankings, including: John Adkisson; Jeremy Anderson; Gwilym Attwell; James Babineau; Samuel Borodach; Jack Brennan, Ph.D.; Juanita Brooks; Christian Chu; Joseph Colaianni; Ruffin Cordell; Craig Countryman; Ahmed J. Davis; Lauren Degnan; John Dragseth; J. Peter Fasse; Patrick Finn, Ph.D.; Janis Fraser, Ph.D.; J. Kevin Gray; Chris Green; Joshua Griswold; Michael Hamlin; John Hayden; Michael Headley; Danielle Joy Healey; David Holt; Martina Hufnal; David Jordan; Adam Kessel; Phyllis Kristal; Jonathan Lamberson; John Lane; Teresa Lavoie, Ph.D.; Douglas McCann; Ryan McCarthy; Michael McKeon; Anita Meiklejohn, Ph.D.; Susan Morrison; Indranil Mukerji; Wes Musselman; Frank Porcelli; W. Karl Renner; Timothy Riffe; Frank Scherkenbach; Eric Schulman; Chad Shear; Jonathan Singer; Jonathan Solomon; Terry Stalford; Hans Troesch; Dorothy Whelan; and Michael Zoppo.

The IAM Patent 1000 identifies the top patent professionals and firms in key jurisdictions around the globe. The guide is compiled after an extensive research process. Individuals qualify for a listing in the IAM Patent 1000 when they receive sufficient positive feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of their practice and the market within which they operate. Firms qualify for a listing on the basis of their depth of knowledge, market presence, and the level of work on which they are typically engaged, as well as positive peer and client feedback.

Fish & Richardson, a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

