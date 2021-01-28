Fish & Richardson Recognized as "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson has earned a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey that assessed more than 1,000 companies on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. Overall, Fish was among 767 major U.S. businesses that earned a perfect score and the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

"We are proud to once again receive a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's CEI survey for our demonstrated commitment to LGBTQ equality," said John Adkisson, President and CEO of Fish & Richardson. "Fish's reputation as a premier IP law firm is a direct result of the diversity of our people and their vast experiences, perspectives and talents. We recognize that diverse teams and an inclusive workplace are fundamental to our firm's continued success and remain deeply committed to promoting a culture that reflects our values and the values of the clients we serve."

"I am very proud to work at a firm that values diversity and inclusion," said Fish associate and LGBTQ Affinity Group chair Jeremy Saks. "Our firm leadership is committed to listening to our colleagues and taking actionable steps to make Fish a great place to work for everyone."

The CEI assessed companies' LGBTQ-related workplace policies based on detailed criteria, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ employees and their families, commitment to fostering and supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. The organizations surveyed in CEI include Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 law firms and hundreds of publicly and privately held businesses.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has published the CEI report based largely on the annual CEI survey administered to hundreds of major global employers.

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe, and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

