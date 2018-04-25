Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck's "Unclean Hands"

Fish has been representing Gilead for over five years in its worldwide, complex patent battle with Merck and Idenix Pharmaceuticals (now owned by Merck) over Gilead's two blockbuster hepatitis C drugs, Sovaldi® and Harvoni®. In February 2018, Fish won a motion for Judgment as a Matter of Law (JMOL) that reversed a $2.5 billion jury verdict – the largest patent damages award in history – against Gilead in federal court in Delaware in its litigation with Idenix over its '597 patent for an element of a hepatitis C treatment.

This case, Gilead Sciences, Inc. v. Merck & Co. Inc. et al., began after Merck requested that Gilead license two patents ('499 and '712). Gilead filed suit in 2013 seeking declaratory judgment that its products did not infringe and that the patents were invalid. Merck counterclaimed, alleging infringement and seeking over $2 billion in damages. On March 20, 2016, a jury found Merck's patents were not invalid and awarded Merck $200 million in damages.

After the verdict, a bench trial on Gilead's unclean hands defense was held. On June 6, 2016, Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the Northern District of California vacated the jury verdict and held that due to Merck's business and litigation misconduct, the patents were unenforceable against Gilead. Judge Freeman found that Merck's misconduct included "lying to Pharmasset [Gilead's predecessor company], misusing Pharmasset's confidential information, breaching confidentiality and firewall agreements, and lying under oath at deposition and trial."

In August 2016, Judge Freeman ruled the case "exceptional" and that Gilead was entitled to attorneys' fees. On July 17, 2017 Merck was ordered to pay $14 million in attorneys' fees "based on the amount at stake in this case, the complexity of the issues, and the results Fish has achieved for Gilead."

In today's ruling, the Federal Circuit affirmed Judge Freeman's finding of unclean hands, holding that this case involves clear misconduct by Merck in breaching commitments to a third party and clear misconduct in litigation.

In addition to the all women Gilead oral argument team, Gilead was also represented on the brief by Fish principals Craig Countryman, Jonathan Singer and Robert Oakes.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal or Kelly Largey

Blumenthal & Associates

Fish & Richardson

617-879-1511

800-818-5070

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

largey@fr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fish--richardson-wins-federal-circuit-affirmance-of-reversal-of-200-million-damages-against-gilead-after-mercks-unclean-hands-300636766.html

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

