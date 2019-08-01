Fish & Richardson's Brownie Davis Named "Young Professional to Watch" by ILTA

BOSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson announced today that Brownie Davis, Senior Manager, Software and Application Development, has been named one of the "Young Professionals to Watch" by the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) for his achievements, professionalism and leadership in the legal technology space. Davis was recognized for his creative, forward-thinking approach to legal IT projects.

At Fish, Davis manages a team of software engineers, product specialists and data scientists, and works as a technical liaison between IT and the firm's practice and administrative groups. One of his successful projects was overseeing the implementation of a common framework and API for all internal projects to simplify internally developed applications. He has also played a key role in developing Fish's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), data science and cloud resources, and was involved in building a suite of tools that helps identify and glean relevant data using these new technologies.

"Brownie is a true professional who strives to provide the very best service and solutions to our firm and the legal community. And he does it all with a strong regard for ethics and honesty," said Beau Mersereau, Director of Legal Technology Solutions at Fish & Richardson. "We are very fortunate to have him on our team."

Outside the firm, Davis is a leader in the IT community. He is a frequent speaker at ILTA and regularly authors articles to help other legal IT professionals improve their projects and resource management.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought-after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution; counseling and litigation; and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

