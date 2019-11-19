Fish & Richardson's Juanita Brooks Named a Women Leader in Tech Law

The publication selected Brooks, in part, for her representation of Gilead Sciences, Inc., at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in which she won a precedential decision that not only clarifies the law regarding what is and is not business and litigation misconduct but has changed how many technology companies handle due diligence and licensing negotiations.

In a Q&A profile published by The Recorder, Brooks discussed the many steps needed to increase the number of women in technology law fields and how proud she is that Fish is taking many of these steps. She discussed the firm's 1L diversity fellowship program and its participation in the OnRamp Fellowship program, which helps women reenter the legal profession after taking time off to be with their families. Brooks also noted the importance of instilling the idea that women have a place in tech at a young age, and that each year Fish sends 30 middle school students to space camp, many of whom are girls.

When asked about advice she would give a woman starting out in tech law fields, Brooks said, "I would encourage women starting out in tech law to get involved in organizations that focus on the advancement of women in tech. One such organization is ChIPs …where you can find other women doing what you are doing and feel supported and understood."

Fish was also honored by The Recorder for Innovation in Law Firm Management and Innovation in Diversity and Inclusion.

Fish & Richardson , a premier global intellectual property law firm, is sought after and trusted by the world's most innovative brands and influential technology leaders. Fish offers patent prosecution, counseling and litigation; and trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling and litigation. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. We have an established reputation as a top-tier firm for patent portfolio planning, strategy and prosecution, as well as post-grant proceedings at the PTAB. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson .

Contact: Teresa Warren or Patricia Baressi

TW2 Fish & Richardson P.C.

(619) 301-1814 (617) 368-2115

twarren@tw2marketing.com baressi@fr.com

SOURCE Fish & Richardson

Related Links

http://www.fr.com

