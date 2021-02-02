Fish & Richardson's Power Docket Named to National Law Journal's 2020 Legal Technology Trailblazers List

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish & Richardson announced today that the firm's innovative Power Docket platform, a proprietary tool that significantly increases the efficiency and effectiveness of docket management, has been named as one of the National Law Journal's 2020 Legal Technology Trailblazers.

Developed in-house in 2018 in response to clients' needs, Fish's Power Docket is a client-driven, live interface to help attorneys quickly sift through thousands of rows of docket management data to identify case matters that require personal attention. The platform has evolved to provide real-time data and on-demand reporting capabilities, resulting in enhanced collaboration between legal teams.

As an industry-leading intellectual property firm, Fish manages a massive docket of over 40,000 active matters with hundreds of thousands of docket tasks. Individual attorneys often have thousands of actions to manage at any given time. Power Docket, combining artificial intelligence and novel workstream approaches, aggregates data from multiple firm systems to provide the relevant context practitioners need to make more-informed case management decisions.

"Most law firms use traditional — and primarily date-driven — third-party docketing systems to manage the tedious task of creating and tracking deadlines," said Jennifer Beaudette, director of Legal Technology Solutions at Fish. "But those systems tend to generate thousands of email reminders and outdated Excel reports that don't promote exceptional client service or efficient operation," she added. "Power Docket is more broadly data-driven and better serves clients and internal workflow."

In February, Fish will launch Power Docket 3.0, which will include more practice group coverage and enhanced efficiency by allowing personal and team tracking of client-driven tasks that are not typically captured in a docketing system. The new version of the platform, which will also include Outlook calendar integration, will provide an interface independent of the underlying docket system, allowing IT to make changes without impacting timekeepers.

"As a firm, Fish is committed to continuously finding innovative ways to support client needs," said Rick Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at Fish. "Power Docket is a trailblazer in the world of docket management because it saves attorneys time by spotting potential issues early and creates efficiencies that save clients money."

Fish & Richardson, the premier global intellectual property law firm, is trusted by the world's most innovative and influential companies. From patent, trademark, and copyright prosecution and counseling to our full-service litigation practice, we work together to provide our clients with exceptional advocacy across the life cycle of intellectual property needs in the U.S. and around the world. Our deep bench of attorneys with first-chair trial experience in every technology makes us the go-to firm for the most technically complex cases. Fish was established in 1878, and now has more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S., Europe and China. Our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences and perspectives. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

