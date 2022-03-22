Fish & Shrimp Tacos* are Back at Taco Bueno®!

To find your local Taco Bueno, and to order online, visit TacoBueno.com.

For exclusive deals and specials, become a Buenohead® and receive a complimentary Beef Muchaco®. Text "Bueno" to 72829 or go to tacobueno.com/buenoheads for email signup.

*Offer available for a Limited Time. While quantities last.

About Taco Bueno Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

About Sun Holdings, Inc. Sun Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 by Guillermo Perales, starting with one Golden Corral unit, and funded by an SBA loan. The company is ranked the 2nd largest franchisee in the U.S. operating over 1,650 restaurants across 10 brands: Taco Bueno, Burger King, Popeyes, Arby's, Applebee's, Ihop, McAlister's, Golden Corral and Cici's as well as several airport locations.

Sun Holdings, Inc. is a growing company that is always seeking new opportunities. For more information about Sun Holdings, visit www.sunholdings.net.

SOURCE Taco Bueno