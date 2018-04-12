Fish by José Andrés Debuts at The Cove, Paradise Island

Celebrated for his humanitarian efforts as much as his culinary abilities, Chef Andrés' Fish menu serves to underscore The Cove's commitment to flourishing Bahamian ecology and the protection of one of the nation's most precious natural resources, the ocean. Jose Andres' menu highlights sustainable Bahamian fishing practices and includes a signature dish of simply prepared, fried local lionfish – a species that while delicious, has been severely damaging to the coral reefs of The Bahamas.

Lionfish outlive, out-eat and out-breed all other marine species, which affects the health of the ocean. By overfishing the lionfish using a spear, so as not to damage the delicate reef systems, Chef José Andrés, a fisherman and avid diver, is committed to hunting this invasive species, so that coral reefs and the local marine life can continue to flourish. A portion of the cost of this dish will go directly to the Blue Project Foundation, the resort's non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving marine species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the ocean – whether it's enjoying the freshest delicacies of the local waters or going diving," said Chef Andrés. "Fish tells the story of this beautiful, mysterious thing we call the sea, through food -- and my team and I are very excited to create this new experience at The Cove. Our Bahamian team is as committed as I am to supporting sustainable fishing practices and the protection of the Bahamian coral reefs."

Preparation of the restaurant's menu items range from simple and flavorful to innovative and creative and can be served as either small plates for sharing or in the style of larger-format dishes. The restaurant highlights the freshest possible seafood such as local Bahamian conch, served as traditional Scorched Conch or, with a José twist, as Conch Fritters with a liquid center, much like Spanish croquetas. The menu also features celebrity chef Andrés and team's transformative take on other Bahamian favorites such as local Hog Snapper, grilled over a wood fire and served with a crisp endive salad, marcona almonds and radishes and Seared Scallops, with Hawaiian hearts of palm, tamarind, caperberries and citrus.

Fish's open 'fire stage' features two Josper ovens, whose high temperatures are harnessed by the chefs for dishes such as Grilled Oysters, their own fiery version of Jerk Chicken and many of the menu's vegetable dishes, all cooked to a smoky perfection. The Josper also lends a delicate caramel char to the Grilled Pineapple dessert, served with tamarind and coconut sorbet. Or guests can enjoy Chocolate Paradise, featuring spiced chocolate cream, cocoa streusel, passionfruit caramel and meringue ice cream.

To start or accompany their meal, guests can choose from an array of innovative, hand-crafted cocktails including A Bird in the Hand (Plantation Pineapple Rum, Appleton Estate Rare Blend Rum, Aperol and Carpano Formula Antica Sweet Vermouth) and Apollo No. 2 (Elyx Vodka, St. Germain, Cocchi Americano Blanc Vermouth, lemon, ginger and soda). The restaurant's extensive wine list features wines produced in regions known for the world's best seafood, throughout Europe and the United States.

The design of Fish at The Cove, by Spanish firm Capella Garcia, is meant to give guests the impression that they are diving into an underwater world – immersed in the marine life, the rocks, the sand and the flora and fauna that inhabit the ocean. Dappled with a romantic palette of cerulean, pearl and azure hues, the open layout creates a tranquil, tasteful atmosphere. The space is chic, yet comfortable, with a modern and organic design.

As guests enter the space, they are greeted by a lounge with an undulating seating area crowned with a magnificent cylindrical hanging light sculpture made of hundreds of white and gold ceramic fish, swirling to welcome people. To the right is the bar, whose dramatic glowing backdrop gives the impression of a giant blue wave, luring guests to partake in a refreshing cocktail under the shelter of the crest. In the dining room, an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling windows connects the space to the resort's white-sand beaches, the beautiful Bahamian sky and the local vegetation. The dining room, bathed in rich oceanic hues of teal, sand and coral, offers guests several different dining options – ranging from intimate banquettes and rattan partitions to private dining spaces for larger parties that can be enclosed with fishnet curtains to offer privacy yet still allow guests to be part of the restaurant action. The restaurant's central "fire stage" grill station, raw seafood bar and several fish tanks bring the restaurant's preparations directly in view of diners, highlighting the very best of the surrounding ocean.

Large format photographic murals from Bahamas-based artist, Elena Kalis, whose graceful images immerse guests in a silent, tranquil underwater world are displayed around the dining room. The center of the dining space features a large hanging koi fish that was hand-constructed with delicate interlacing strips of wood, by Spanish designers Inocuo The Sign and LZF Lab.

Nestled between Paradise and Cove Beaches, The Cove offers unparalleled culinary talent, opulent all-suite accommodations and a breathtaking beachside ambiance that creates the feeling of being cast away on a private, white sand sanctuary. The Cove has become a fixture for vacationing gourmands who seek a resort experience that reflects the vibrant culture and cuisine of The Bahamas. The debut of Fish underscores the property's commitment to create an authentic, conservation-focused environment for guests, complemented by impeccable high design, style and sophistication.

"The inclusion of Chef Andrés' craftsmanship at The Cove provides an impactful opportunity to showcase the exceptional elements of The Bahamas," says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis, Paradise Island. "We are incredibly proud that we have been able to create locally-infused, ocean-linked dining experiences for our guests, in partnership with visionaries like Chef Andrés, who is not only one of the most talented Master Chefs in the world, but also an advocate for the protection and preservation of our country's natural resources."

About The Cove, Paradise Island:

The Cove, the 600-suite resort on Paradise Island, raises the bar among distinctive resort destinations. The ultra-luxury property is elegantly situated between Cove and Paradise Beaches, within the 171 acres that comprise Atlantis Paradise Island, creating the feeling of being cast away on a private, white-sand sanctuary. Designed by acclaimed interior architect, Jeffrey Beers of Jeffrey Beers International (JBI). The Cove features an open-air lobby, sensual suites and super suites, Escape retail store, dining, bespoke amenities and purposeful service delivered with Bahamian warmth. Private all-adult and family pools, lavish cabanas and breathtaking views of the ocean are featured every turn.

About the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation:

The Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) is dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. By funding scientific research, conservation programs and community outreach efforts, its mission is to protect the waters and its vast marine wildlife, ensuring that The Bahamas will remain a haven for a myriad of one-of-a-kind, rare and endangered species for generations to come.

A nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization, the foundation receives its funding from the generosity of Atlantis, Paradise Island's guests and their participation in the resort's marine interactions and experiences. Since its inception, the Blue Project Foundation has funded more than $5 million to support conservation and Atlantis' marine biologists, aquarists, veterinarians, lab technicians and international and local partners who contribute to these important research efforts. Efforts include but are not limited to: developing and implementing marine habitat protection and restoration strategies, conducting ongoing coral reef research, training individuals in marine ecosystem research and management, as well as animal husbandry, the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine wildlife including sea turtles, manatees and dolphins, creating programs to heighten public awareness of the ocean and its inhabitants and delivering marine education programs to communities and schools.

About Fish by José Andrés:

Fish by José Andrés is a culinary destination, celebrating the magic and bounty of the sea, in all its forms and preparations. At its core, Fish highlights the freshest possible seafood delicacies, skillfully transformed into memorable dishes as only chef José and team can. There are two locations of Fish, at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, and the newest incarnation of the concept at The Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Each location of Fish provides a unique interpretation of local fish and seafood, making the most of the local or seasonal 'catch of the day' as well as offering a dining environment that speaks to its setting. ThinkFoodGroup is the creative team behind the Fish by José Andrés concept, and is known for renowned dining destinations throughout the country from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles as well as in Mexico, including five Jaleo restaurants, two Zaytinya restaurants, Bazaar by José Andrés in four SLS Hotels, and the two-star Michelin minibar by josé andrés. To learn more about ThinkFoodGroup, visit www.thinkfoodgroup.com.

