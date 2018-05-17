Fish Commemorates 140th Anniversary By Donating $50,000 -- $140 Per Attorney -- to Civil Legal Aid

Fish was the leading patent lawyer of his generation and was believed to have appeared in more patent cases at the U.S. Supreme Court than any other lawyer. But perhaps more importantly, Fish was known for his commitment to public service, devoting a substantial portion of his time to advancing quality public education.

"The spirit of generosity that embodied our founder Frederick Fish lives on today in everyone at Fish. We are committed to pro bono advocacy as an integral part of our professional culture, and many of our lawyers take on pro bono matters as part of their professional lives," said Peter Devlin, President of Fish & Richardson. "Funding for civil legal aid for low-income Americans is in crisis, so there is no better way to honor our founder's deep commitment to making the world a better place than to provide financial support to the legal aid organizations that are doing such vital work in their communities."

Fish's $50,000 donation will be split among the following civil legal aid organizations – which serve the communities where the firm's 11 U.S. offices are based.

Fish has a robust internal infrastructure to support pro bono work; provides full hours credit for approved pro bono matters; partners with many preeminent legal services and social justice organizations around the country to help bridge the justice gap felt by so many Americans; and regularly provides substantial financial support to numerous legal aid organizations across the country.

Fish & Richardson is a global intellectual property firm offering patent prosecution, counseling, and litigation; trademark and copyright prosecution, counseling, and litigation; and commercial litigation services. Established in 1878, and now with more than 400 attorneys and technology specialists in the U.S. and Europe, our success is rooted in our creative and inclusive culture, which values the diversity of people, experiences, and perspectives. Fish is the No. 1 ranked U.S. patent litigation firm, handling nearly three times as many cases as our nearest competitor; a powerhouse patent and trademark prosecution firm; a top-tier trademark and copyright litigation firm; and the most-active firm at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Fish continues to win cases worth billions in controversy – often by making new law – for the world's most innovative and influential technology leaders. For more information, visit fr.com or follow us at @FishRichardson.

