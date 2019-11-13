Fish Consulting Adds Franworth to Growing Client Roster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Consulting , LLC, a full-service national communications firm specializing in franchise public relations and marketing, announced today it has added

Franworth to its growing roster of partners. Led by a team of leading franchising industry veterans, including CEO and Founder John Rotche, Managing Director and Partner David Barr and Partner Drew Brees, Franworth is a franchised-focused growth equity firm that specializes in mentoring and supporting emerging and mature franchisors.

"The Franworth executive team is comprised of some of the most renowned leaders in the segment, and we're thrilled they've selected us as their new partner," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish. "Over the past 15 years, we've built an unparalleled level of expertise in franchising and helped countless clients achieve their goals through our strategic, specialized approach to public relations. Our creativity and impactful results have been a driving force behind our ongoing growth and expanding client roster, with 2019 marking one of the best in Fish's history."

Franworth has enlisted Fish to help with deepening its visibility, partnerships and driving awareness of its portfolio of brands, which includes The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, LIVE WELL®, Madison Reed Color Bar®, and Title Boxing Club®, among others. As one of the nation's leading communications firms specializing in franchising, Fish will leverage its extensive industry expertise to provide strategic counsel supporting Franworth's business-to-business public relations and marketing activities.

"Fish has established themselves as a valued, trusted partner for each of their clients and are truly invested in the brands they support. We recognize the power of public relations to build business, and Fish's expertise and understanding of the franchise industry is exactly what we need to elevate Franworth and our portfolio of brands to the next level," said John Rotche, Franworth Founder and CEO.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has been nationally recognized as a "Best Workplace" by Inc. Magazine, PR Week and The Holmes Report and recently named for the fifth time to South Florida Business Journal's list of "Best Places to Work." The company has also been named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Supplier for the past two years, as well as to Entrepreneur 360 list, which recognizes small businesses mastering the art and science of growing a business.



About Fish Consulting

Fish is proud to leverage its experience in franchising to serve some of the industry's leading concepts including Dunkin', Neighborly, Denny's, Primrose Schools, Chicken Salad Chick, FASTSIGNS, FOCUS Brands, and Regus, among others. The agency's core services and capabilities range from national consumer and business public relations, franchisee recruitment and internal communications to crisis communications, social influencer marketing and grand opening support. Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with operations in Dallas, Washington, D.C. and London. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com .

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. The company's executive board includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; and Partner Drew Brees. Franworth's Leadership Team includes seasoned franchise executives President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; and Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, LIVE WELL® and SPRINGWELL Exercise Clinic®, Madison Reed Color Bar® and skoah. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com.

