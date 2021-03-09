Fish Consulting Adds Wellness 4 Humanity to Growing Client Roster

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Consulting , LLC, a full-service, national communications firm specializing in franchise and multi-location public relations and marketing, announced today it has added Wellness 4 Humanity to its growing roster of partners. The social enterprise has enlisted Fish to generate nationwide awareness of its mission to provide easier access to fast, highly accurate COVID-19 testing.

"Amid the pandemic, Wellness 4 Humanity has stepped up to help fill a crucial need for COVID-19 testing and we are proud they've selected us as their PR partner," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish. "Over the past 16 years, we've helped countless clients achieve their goals through our strategic, specialized approach to public relations. Our creative storytelling and impactful results have been a driving force behind our continued growth and expanded client roster in 2021."

Fish will lead the development and execution of a national PR strategy to deepen Wellness 4 Humanity's visibility among consumers and in the B2B space. Fish will leverage its expertise in national and local media relations and influencer marketing to drive national awareness of the brand's in-person testing sites and COVID-19 at-home test kits that are available for purchase online and via the brand's vending machines.

"Fish has an incredible reputation for helping brands generate the type of awareness that allows small businesses to grow. Over the last few weeks, Fish has already delivered extensive media coverage around the launch of our first COVID-19 at-home test kit vending machine, which has driven enormous demand from potential site partners," said Lian Nguyen Pham, CEO and co-founder of Wellness 4 Humanity. "We truly appreciate Fish as an extension of our internal team and look forward to our continued partnership."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has been repeatedly recognized as a best place to work, receiving several prestigious national and local awards, including Inc., PRWeek, PRNEWS, PRovoke, and the South Florida Business Journal. Additionally, Fish was named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021. The agency also has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers for the last three years and was named to the publication's Entrepreneur 360™ list, which recognizes businesses mastering the art and science of growing a business.

About Fish Consulting

Founded in 2004, Fish is a national PR agency responsible for creating communications strategies for growing franchise brands across a variety of industries, including the restaurant, retail, hospitality, home services, fitness, beauty, and health/wellness segments. Our clients include nationally recognized brands such as Dunkin', Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Authority Brands, FOCUS Brands, Sola Salon Studios, UFC Gym, and more. Our core services and capabilities range from national consumer and business media relations, franchisee recruitment, and internal communications to crisis communications, social influencer marketing, and grand opening support. Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Tampa, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and London. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com .

About Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity was created by a group of science- and medical-focused social entrepreneurs who saw a huge opportunity to use their knowledge and resources to do their part to help protect communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wellness 4 Humanity is supported by a medical advisory board led by National Medical Director Dr. Vian Nguyen, a board-certified physician.

Wellness 4 Humanity is proud to partner with corporations such as Marriott, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Zappos, CVS Pharmacy, and Orangetheory Fitness, as well as major entertainment studios and recording artists, private companies, professional sports teams like the Atlanta Hawks, and more, to conduct testing for their employees and clients.

In addition to COVID-19 at-home testing kits available for purchase online, Wellness 4 Humanity has several in-person testing sites in New York City, Atlanta, Houston, Honolulu, and San Jose, California, with future locations slated to open Miami, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. Wellness 4 Humanity also partnered with Swyft, Inc., to dispense at-home test kits via automated, contactless vending machines that will be located across the U.S. in airports, subway stations, hotels, music and entertainment venues, university and college campuses, grocery stores, shopping malls, and more.

For more information about Wellness 4 Humanity and its locations, visit www.w4humanity.com .

Contact:

Ashley Davidson

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

754-888-6307

SOURCE Fish Consulting

Related Links

http://www.fish-consulting.com

