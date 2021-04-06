Fish Consulting Expands Restaurant Portfolio with Addition of Blaze Pizza

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Consulting , LLC, a full-service, national communications firm specializing in franchise and multi-location public relations and marketing, announced today it has added Blaze Pizza to its growing roster of partners. Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast casual franchise pizza concept, has enlisted Fish to generate nationwide awareness of its franchise opportunity to help the brand exceed its goal of having 800 locations open by 2025. Additionally, Fish will support local consumer PR projects to assist in building awareness and driving sales for franchisees.

"Blaze Pizza is a rapidly growing fast casual brand and we are proud they've selected us as their PR partner following a national RFP," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish. "Over the past 16 years, we've built an unparalleled level of expertise in franchising to generate awareness of countless brands and their franchise opportunities, while helping them grow their market share in the U.S. This experience coupled with our creativity and results have been a driving force behind our continued growth and expanded client roster in 2021."

Fish will support Blaze's franchisee recruitment efforts, helping to deepen the brand's visibility in the franchising industry, particularly among qualified multi-unit franchisees. Additionally, Fish will develop and execute local consumer PR programs in target markets to help drive sustainable traffic and sales for franchisees. As one of the nation's leading communications firms specializing in franchising, Fish will leverage its extensive industry expertise and experience working with dozens of restaurants brands to provide strategic public relations and marketing counsel to the Blaze team.

"Fish is incredibly respected in the franchising community for its deep understanding of the franchise business model and the role PR plays in attracting qualified, multi-unit franchisees to help brands grow," said Ed Yancey, Jr., CFE, vice president of franchise development at Blaze Pizza. "As we searched for a PR partner, we were impressed not only by Fish's strong track record of developing creative and results-driven PR campaigns, but also how the agency is truly invested in its clients' success and provides transparent, honest counsel."

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has been repeatedly recognized as a best place to work, receiving several prestigious national and local awards, including Inc., PRWeek, PRNEWS, PRovoke, and the South Florida Business Journal. Additionally, Fish was named to Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best PR Agencies for 2021. The agency also has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers for the last three years and was named to the publication's Entrepreneur 360™ list, which recognizes businesses mastering the art and science of growing a business.

ABOUT FISH CONSULTING

Founded in 2004, Fish is a national PR agency responsible for creating communications strategies for growing franchise and multi-location brands across a variety of industries, including the restaurant, retail, hospitality, home services, fitness, beauty, and health/wellness segments. Our clients include nationally recognized brands such as Dunkin', Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Jack in the Box, FASTSIGNS, Authority Brands, FOCUS Brands, Sola Salon Studios, UFC Gym, and more. Our core services and capabilities range from national consumer and business media relations, franchisee recruitment, and internal communications to crisis communications, social influencer marketing, and grand opening support. Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Tampa, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and London. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com .

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

Contact:

Ashley Davidson

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

754-888-6307

SOURCE Fish Consulting

Related Links

http://www.fish-consulting.com

