Fish Launches Franchise Consulting Services for Emerging and Mature Brands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Consulting, LLC, a full-service national communications firm specializing in franchise public relations and marketing, announced today it will begin offering franchise consulting services to help drive strategic and sustainable unit growth for emerging and mature franchise brands.

Fish has teamed up with franchise-industry veteran Jeff Sturgis to advise the agency's current and future client roster with critical services ranging from franchise development assessments, strategic plan development and franchise sales team "mystery shopping," to sales process evaluations, plan implementation and outsourced development leadership support.

"Jeff is an accomplished, strategic franchising expert that we've had the pleasure of working with in various capacities over the years," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, CEO and managing partner of Fish. "As we celebrate Fish's 15th anniversary this month and consider ways we can better serve both existing and future partners, bringing on Jeff as a consultant seemed like the logical next step in our evolution as a leading PR agency in franchising. We're excited about the opportunities this will bring to further help franchise brands accelerate their growth."

Sturgis has over 20 years of experience as a senior franchising executive having led his own franchise consulting firm, as well as having held leadership positions at multiple franchise brands, including Chief Development Officer for Fazoli's Restaurants and McAlister's Deli, and Senior Vice President of Development for Fantastic Sams.

"Fish is highly respected in the franchising industry for the strategic counsel they provide and for the results they deliver," Sturgis said. "I'm excited about the chance to expand my role as a franchising advisor with Fish's impressive client roster and to help Fish grow its services and attract new clients."

For more information about Fish's new franchise business consulting services, as well as its other public relations and marketing capabilities, visit www.fish-consulting.com.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has been nationally recognized as a "Best Workplace" by Inc. Magazine, PR Week and The Holmes Report and recently named for the fifth time to South Florida Business Journal's list of "Best Places to Work." The company also has been named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur magazine for the past two years, as well as being named to the Entrepreneur 360 list, which recognizes small businesses mastering the art and science of growing a business.

About Fish Consulting

Fish is proud to leverage its experience in franchising to serve some of the industry's leading companies including Dunkin', Neighborly, Franworth, Denny's, Primrose Schools, Chicken Salad Chick, FASTSIGNS, FOCUS Brands, and Regus, among others. The agency's core services and capabilities range from national consumer and business public relations, franchisee recruitment and internal communications to crisis communications, social influencer marketing and grand opening support. Fish is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Dallas, Washington, D.C., and London. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com.

