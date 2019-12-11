Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Worth $558 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate market revenue is expected to cross USD 558 million by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The rising preference for organic crops, growing environmental awareness and increasing focus on infant nutrition, should drive the global market growth.

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market value is anticipated to register over 5% CAGR up to 2025 as rising demand for natural feed ingredients will propel the industry growth.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of adequate animal nutrition and prefer natural ingredients in feed which is the primary contributing factor for fish protein hydrolysate industry growth. The rising awareness of the environmental toxicity of chemical fertilizers has led to increasing requirement for organic fertilizers to stimulate the growth of beneficial soil microbes and enhance plant growth.

Fish protein hydrolysate is primarily produced by enzymatic hydrolysis which requires the use of expensive enzymes and increases the manufacturing cost. The production of dried fish protein hydrolysate by removal of moisture is complex and results in substantial energy requirements which boosts the cost further. Fluctuations in fish catch on account of climatic changes and stringent environment policies limits the fish protein hydrolysate industry expansion.

Some major findings of the fish protein hydrolysate market report include:

The market demand for fish protein hydrolysates produced by autolytic hydrolysis technique is increasing globally due to benefits such as the use of endogenous enzymes already present in fish tissues and lower cost

The expansion of the aquaculture industry owing to growing demand for seafood in Asia Pacific market along with increasing requirement of fertilizers to increase the crop production with the growing population is driving the market growth

The growing consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of fish protein hydrolysates in Latin American countries including Brazil and Argentina is expected to boost industry growth

and is expected to boost industry growth Sopropeche, Diana Aqua, Scanbio Marine Group, Copalis Sea Solutions, Hofseth Biocare, United Fish, Triple Nine and Omega Protein are among the market leaders operating in the global fish protein hydrolysate market

Companies are engaged in mergers & acquisitions to allow market expansion by utilizing the complementary business strategies of both manufacturers which is likely to increase market share

Fish protein hydrolysate sourced from tuna offers a high content of peptide fractions and free amino acids which is well-suited for fish feed pertaining to excellent growth performance. It improves fish health by enhancing the transport of oxygen, enzymes, structural proteins and carbon dioxide. Tuna hydrolysate also offers significant market potential as a food ingredient owing to its functional capabilities such as gelling, texturing and whipping.

The enzymatic hydrolysis of fish waste & byproducts improves the functional characteristics, nutritional value and quality of proteins, which yields a rich amino acid source for plants. Fish protein hydrolysates serve as a cost-effective option in the cultivation of organic vegetables. These products enhance the drainage properties of soil, make it less compact and has no adverse biological effects. Global fertilizer market size surpassed USD 155 billion in 2019 which indicates healthy market opportunities.

The growing demand for personal care & cosmetic products produced from natural and organic ingredients should accelerate the North America fish protein hydrolysate market growth. Fish protein hydrolysate offers significant antifungal and antioxidant activity which make them ideal moisturizing ingredients and cryptoprotectant in the cosmetics sector. Fish protein hydrolysates nourish and protect elastin, an elastic protein found in connective tissues of blood vessels and the skin which offers ample market opportunities.

Major manufacturers are engaged in strategic collaborations with other market players to obtain supply guarantees. Various market leaders are developing new products to attain competitive advantage and strengthen market position. Manufacturers are also engaging in strategic acquisitions to foster regional presence and expand product portfolio, which is driving the market growth.

