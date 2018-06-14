Fish Real Estate & Adwerx Partner For The Future of Real Estate Market Marketing

Through the partnership, residential clients of Fish Real Estate will benefit from automatically having their home marketed on hundreds of the most popular internet sites, such as Facebook, for one week, after it's active in the MLS system for seven days. Agents will have the option of extending the ad, after the initial one week run.

"The future is upon us. As the leader in Real Estate and Real Estate Marketing in our area, Fish Real Estate strives to provide our agents and clients with the best technology and marketing that's available," said Sara E. Eggler – Marketing Manager of Fish Real Estate. "More than 90% of the population begins their home buying and selling experience online. We now have the advantage of quick and effortless internet marketing that is analytically verifiable…and it's already working. We initially launched at the end of April and have already reached over 472,000 new people who are searching for homes in the Lycoming and Clinton County areas. We maintain to provide the latest and greatest technology to our clients and agents while sustaining the lead for the future of real estate marketing in central Pennsylvania."

For over 60 years, Fish Real Estate has provided real estate services in Pennsylvania and now has two locations and over 50 agents. It enjoys a top market share with sales over $130 million annually. Fish Real Estate has an action division, commercial group, and also specializes in recreation properties as well as offering property management to service investors and their rental businesses.

"Fish Real Estate is embracing the future of how properties are marketed," added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "Our automated listing ads help make sure that new properties receive maximum attention during the first crucial week they are on the market, all without the agent having to take the time to build the ads themselves.

Launched in 2017, the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program now delivers real estate advertising around the United States. Agents report a high level of satisfaction, noting that ads help them delight sellers and also increase personal and brokerage brand awareness. To learn more, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.

About Fish Real Estate

Originally established in 1956 by Luther E. Fish, Fish Real Estate has provided generations with the opportunity to sell and purchase real estate. 61 years later, over 50 agents and now 2 locations, we are still devoting our efforts to meeting our customers' needs by assisting them in finding a property that best suits their wants and expectations while continuing to offer many expanded services.

About Adwerx

One of the fastest growing companies in real estate technology, Adwerx automates digital advertising for brokerages to delight the seller and increase agent satisfaction. Adwerx helps individual agents promote themselves and their listings online, working with over 115,000 real estate customers across the US, Canada, and Australia. Adwerx was ranked #173 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2017 and has been an Inman Innovator Award nominee for its advertising technology. For more information, visit www.adwerx.com.

