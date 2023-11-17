Fish Sauce Market to grow by USD 915.54 million from 2023 to 2028; Increasing preference for convenience in cooking to drive market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

17 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fish sauce market is expected to grow by USD 915.54 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for convenience in cooking is notably driving the fish sauce market. However, factors such as stringent regulations in the food industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (industrial fish sauce and traditional fish sauce), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fish Sauce Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fish Sauce Market 2024-2028

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format 

Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth by the industrial fish sauce segment will be significant during the forecast period. Products of industrial fish sauces are those produced in large quantities at the factory. An additive that includes flavorings, preservatives, food coloring from fruits, and artificial sweeteners is used in the preparation of the fish sauce. The use of Industrial Fish sauce will also increase consumers' preference for it compared to traditional fish sauces due to its convenience. Industrial fish sauce is not subject to mixing with vinegar, sugar, and water to be used as a dipping sauce, unlike the traditional fish sauce. 

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 86% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The largest countries in APAC that have huge potential for fish sauce markets are China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Singapore, and Indonesia. The key drivers that are estimated to have an impact on the growth of the fish sauce market are increasing consumer disposable incomes and a growing number of organized retail outlets offering products.

Company Insights 

The fish sauce market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Blue Elephant International, California Fish Sauce, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pantainorasingh Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Phu Nhi Fish Sauce, Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Manufacturer Hung Thanh, Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd., Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd., Thai Preeda Trading Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., The Woks of Life LLC, Unilever PLC, Viet Huong Hong Kong, and Viet Phu Inc.

View the Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The sauces market size is estimated to grow by USD 28,786.89 million at a CAGR of 5.41% between 2022 and 2027. 

The Tapioca Market Size is projected to increase by 6,972.08 thousand tons at a CAGR of 1.88% from 2022 to 2027. 

Fish Sauce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 915.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 86%

Key countries

Vietnam, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Construction aggregates market in US to grow by USD 17.14 billion from 2023 to 2028; The rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices to drive market growth- Technavio

Construction aggregates market in US to grow by USD 17.14 billion from 2023 to 2028; The rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices to drive market growth- Technavio

The construction aggregates market in US is expected to grow by USD 17.14 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market...
Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to grow by USD 4.35 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to grow by USD 4.35 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

The diagnostic electrocardiograph (ECG) market is expected to grow by USD 4.35 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.