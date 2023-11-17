Fish Sauce Market to grow by USD 915.54 million from 2023 to 2028; Increasing preference for convenience in cooking to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fish sauce market is expected to grow by USD 915.54 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for convenience in cooking is notably driving the fish sauce market. However, factors such as stringent regulations in the food industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (industrial fish sauce and traditional fish sauce), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the industrial fish sauce segment will be significant during the forecast period. Products of industrial fish sauces are those produced in large quantities at the factory. An additive that includes flavorings, preservatives, food coloring from fruits, and artificial sweeteners is used in the preparation of the fish sauce. The use of Industrial Fish sauce will also increase consumers' preference for it compared to traditional fish sauces due to its convenience. Industrial fish sauce is not subject to mixing with vinegar, sugar, and water to be used as a dipping sauce, unlike the traditional fish sauce.

APAC is estimated to contribute 86% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The largest countries in APAC that have huge potential for fish sauce markets are China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Taiwan , New Zealand , Singapore , and Indonesia . The key drivers that are estimated to have an impact on the growth of the fish sauce market are increasing consumer disposable incomes and a growing number of organized retail outlets offering products.

The fish sauce market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Blue Elephant International, California Fish Sauce, Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., Nestle SA, Pantainorasingh Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Phu Nhi Fish Sauce, Phu Quoc Fish Sauce Manufacturer Hung Thanh, Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Tang Sang Hah Co. Ltd., Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory Squid Brand Co. Ltd., Thai Preeda Trading Co. Ltd., Thaitan Foods International Co. Ltd., The Woks of Life LLC, Unilever PLC, Viet Huong Hong Kong, and Viet Phu Inc.

Fish Sauce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.83% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 915.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 86% Key countries Vietnam, Thailand, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

