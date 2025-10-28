Fish Window Cleaning Rises in Franchise Times Top 400 Ranking

Brand Moves Up 11 Spots to No. 285 on Prestigious Franchise List

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Window Cleaning Services, Inc. ®, the largest window cleaning franchise in the United States, is proud to announce its rise to No. 285 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list, climbing 11 spots from its previous ranking.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only industry ranking that focuses solely on global systemwide sales and units of the largest U.S.-based franchise brands. Published each October in Franchise Times, the list results from a thorough five-month research and reporting process. It is one of the most comprehensive measures of franchise growth and performance across industries.

"This continued upward movement on the Franchise Times Top 400 is a direct reflection of the dedication, drive, and professionalism of our franchisees across the country," said Randy Cross, President of Fish Window Cleaning and a franchise owner himself. "We're honored to be recognized among the top-performing brands in franchising and remain focused on delivering consistent, high-quality service while growing with purpose."

Since opening its first franchise in 1998, Fish Window Cleaning has built a reputation for stellar franchisee support and a dedication to treating every customer "as though they are our only customer". With more than 275 franchise locations nationwide, Fish Window Cleaning continues to distinguish itself in the commercial and home services category.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Fish Window Cleaning, visit https://www.fishwindowcleaning.com/franchise.

About Fish Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning was founded in St. Louis in 1978 and is now the largest window cleaning franchise in the country, with over 275 locations nationwide. FISH provides service to more than 200,000 commercial and residential customers. Free estimates and customized service plans tailored to each customer's needs and budget are just a few benefits offered. For more information, visit www.fishwindowcleaning.com, or call 1-877-707-FISH (3474).

