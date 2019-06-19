FishAngler Pages Connects Businesses and Anglers

ORLANDO, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over five years, the FishAngler app has united anglers all over the world in the pursuit of fish. Now, the highest-rated free fishing app on the market is introducing its latest feature – Pages! FishAngler Pages provides businesses, organizations and brands a place to connect with nearly a million anglers globally. From large-scale, multinational companies to local bait shops; FishAngler Pages allows your business to build a forum highlighting all aspects of your organization and connect with local and international anglers that represent the lifeblood of your company!

Businessman and passionate angler, Tom Wye, (CEO, FishAngler) developed this new feature out of dedication to helping organizations in the sport fishing industry. Wye saw a sea of interactive social media platforms but no authentic home for fishing companies.

"We wanted to provide special access for brands and for any fishing-related business by bringing them onto a platform that is completely focused on fishing," Wye said. "We are bringing brands onto the platform so they can be closer to their focused customer base."

Close to one million users on the FishAngler platform share daily catch info, fishing reports and advice creating the ideal place for brands to interact with and create new user bases while providing a space to: advertise, post links to websites and social media profiles, post photos of products and services, and post catches and fishing details to add brand authenticity…just to name a few!

About FishAngler

As the leading name in fishing apps, FishAngler's goal is to create a community of anglers who can explore bodies of water, catch fish, and connect with other anglers, all on one platform! Time on the water is precious which is why the FishAngler app provides the tools necessary to make every day on the water count.

"I wanted to bring technology to the fishing industry and build something unique that captures one's local fishing knowledge, memories and stories across generations."

– Tom Wye, CEO

