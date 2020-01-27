NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The methods by which a clinical trials recruitment agency operates are ever-changing. While the eventual goal – to promote engagement and recruit participants for clinical trials – remains the same, the steps will change in different ways. Everything from new technologies to more streamlined strategies will be implemented to ensure the efficacy of clinical trials. With this in mind, fishbat discusses advances in clinical trials and 2020 outlook.

One certainty regarding advances in clinical trials is the set of technologies used. CTM, for instance, has several tools to facilitate patient recruitment and retention. One such tool is the Study Maximizer, which is designed to follow each patient's status. This allows for up-to-date information that benefits patients and specialists alike. Another tool comes in the form of call centers. These are used to screen applicants prior to studies. These tools have been commonplace in years past and their importance in 2020 will be that much greater.

It would also behoove clinical trials recruitment agencies to focus on numerous therapeutic areas in 2020. While there are many agencies that have specialties, others may have resources to expand their efforts. In other words, they can focus on different fields, completing more studies in the process. Such fields include, but aren't limited to, allergies, pediatrics, sleep disorders, immunology, and rare diseases. By expanding one's efforts, an agency will be better able to determine potential medical solutions to common ailments. These technologies have developed to such a degree where this is a greater possibility.

Advances in the clinical trial field aren't limited to the testing of therapies and drugs; they apply to marketing efforts, too. Clinical trial advertising relies heavily on digital media and this reliance will become stronger throughout 2020. For example, Facebook can be used to run ads detailing clinical trial recruitment, which will be targeted toward certain groups. YouTube can be used to share videos detailing a study's hypothesis, its step-by-step process, and eventual findings. Platforms such as these are essential to the success of clinical trials in 2020.

Overall, the outlook for 2020 looks bright for clinical trial recruitment agencies. For them to achieve the best results, however, they must stay relevant. This is true for not only the technologies they implement, but the areas of medicine and therapeutics that they focus on. As trials are completed, more information regarding drugs and therapies will become available. By using this insight, clinical trials that yield results will become that much more prominent in 2020.

