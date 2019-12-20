NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many statistics that make LinkedIn stand out as one of the biggest social media platforms. In addition to over 600 million members, the platform in question generates approximately 80 percent of all business-to-business leads online. For companies that specialize in clinical trials, LinkedIn can be used as a marketing platform, boosting engagement in the process. fishbat discusses how clinical trial recruitment companies can benefit from LinkedIn marketing.

One of the ways that patient recruitment companies can benefit from LinkedIn marketing is in the ability to generate leads. As stated earlier, LinkedIn accounts for most B2B leads. This makes sense, as users can connect with other business owners and executives. From there, discussions can be created that ultimately benefit both sides. This applies to virtually every industry, including clinical trial recruitment. Provided leads are nurtured over time, LinkedIn can prove to be the best platform for B2B purposes.

To generate leads, however, B2B efforts must be targeted. LinkedIn excels in this, as it provides a number of variables when performing searches. Search variables include, but aren't limited to, job title, company size, industry, and the level of one's seniority at their company. A patient recruitment company may only focus on certain professionals, such as CEOs, or maybe their efforts are more geographically specific. Regardless, LinkedIn offers different filters to make marketing efforts easier for clinical trial recruitment companies.

Another advantage that LinkedIn marketing offers clinical trial recruitment companies is its content creation features. While it's common for LinkedIn users to share and respond to posts that they find interesting, other users on the platform will take their efforts a few steps further. This is where the platform's publishing function can prove useful. With this, users can pen their own articles, covering subject matter ranging from the industries they work in to tips that can help others in businesses. Not only can these articles reach many users, but they boost profiles, making them more appealing for the aforementioned B2B efforts.

LinkedIn can be used to help build one's brand, too. By following the right users and sharing specific types of content, a user can establish themselves as an industry thought leader. For example, a clinical trial manager may want to connect with specialists that work in medical facilities. Furthermore, it would be in their best interest to share medical articles that cover topics including ongoing studies, newly-approved solutions, and the like. The importance of social media, as a branding tool for patient recruitment companies, can't be understated.

