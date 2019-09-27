fishbat Discusses How Facebook Groups Can Improve Patient Engagement for Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a clinical trial business, creating and maintaining an active Facebook group can be used as a powerful tool to connect your patients with your company. That is the key to Facebook groups: they are your patients; therefore, they trust your brand and want to keep interacting with the company. However, it is of no use if a patient recruitment company for clinical trials does not utilize the resource properly. To help those in the clinical trial industry better interact with their clientele, fishbat discusses how Facebook groups can improve patient engagement.

Facebook groups first and foremost have the ability to not only indirectly promote your business in a controlled, positive space, but also build loyal followers. By creating a group tailored to your business with customers who have experienced your company, you are creating trust and transparency by not only providing the opportunity for patients to discuss their experiences and questions amongst themselves but know that the brand is there to interact also. That said, the Facebook group should be closed allowing you to determine who can and cannot enter the group as your brand is trying to foster the most positive experience for your patients.

As previously mentioned, creating trust and transparency between your company and patients can be done through engagement. Your Facebook group can consist of interactive posts like polls, surveys, quizzes, and general prompts. This will allow the group members to interact with each other, leave comments, and build that loyalty when they are consistently interacting with your brand. As patients in clinical trials, they will want to share their thoughts with others who have experienced the same as themselves. However, it can extend further than that.

With patient recruitment in clinical trials being the goal, patient retention is equally as important. If your patients are engaged in an active Facebook group, you will be able to provide them with exclusive information that only those in the group will be privy to. If you are able to do that, you will create a community that will grow larger almost autonomously as people who are considering becoming patient and participating in programs will hear about the Facebook group and have a sense of comfort knowing that there is a place to go if they have any questions or concerns.

Not only can a well-managed and well-maintained Facebook group create a strong sense of community for clinical trial companies, but it can also help to recruit future patients. By creating consistent engagement, patients will not only feel inclined to further participate in clinical trials but do so with a sense of community.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service digital marketing firm specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

