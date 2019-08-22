NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key performance indicators of a patient recruitment service provider is its ability to not only create but maintain a following. This is especially true online, as digital media has become the focus of any modern advertising campaign. Without it, reaching the widest possible audience will be difficult, if not impossible. In an effort to help businesses build audiences, fishbat discusses how social media can help build a clinical trial following.

Social media is one of the best tools that can help build followings for patient enrollment clinical trials. One of the reasons for this is that it's used by virtually everyone that has access to digital media. Approximately half of the world's population uses social media in some form or another, be it Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram, just to name a few examples. In other words, by leveraging social media, a patient recruitment service provider can reach a wider audience.

Not only has social media become so accessible, but it has been firmly etched as a vital part of most people's lives. It's been said that roughly half of all young adults would be unable to give up social media as part of their daily lives. This makes sense, as the tool in question has made it easier to keep in touch with friends, family members, and work colleagues alike. When it comes to building a clinical trial following, social media provides a platform with reliability. Since social media is commonly used, it offers a significant boost to any digital marketing campaign.

Another reason why social media helps with building a following is how consistent it is. When a company has a presence on Facebook, for example, the way that it carries itself should be identical on other platforms. This consistency helps to build trust, which goes a long way in creating a following on all forms of social media. If a patient recruitment service provider is active on different platforms, it's in their best interest to keep the overall tone the same.

It must also be noted that social media provides fans and consumers alike to interact with the brands that they trust. Even if a fan posts a simple "thank you" messaging, seeing the brand in question offer a personalized response in return is invaluable. This shows that companies understand the value of their audiences. Companies that specialize in patient recruitment should take note, as feedback on social media, no matter how minimal, can foster a trusting audience.

