NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the challenges of creating an advertising plan is knowing where to begin. Digital marketing is not an exact science in any industry; this is no different for clinical trial recruitment companies. With the right information, these companies can craft promotional plans that yield results. In an effort to help businesses maximize their advertising dollars, fishbat discusses how to create a clinical trial advertising plan.

The first factor to create a clinical trial advertising plan is to understand what the goal is. Clinical trial recruitment companies will invest in marketing for different reasons. Whether it's to emphasize content creation, generate more traffic to their websites, or simply to boost recruitment numbers, marketing can have a unique impact on every business. Before anything else, a central goal must be established.

Second, establish a presence on every social media platform. Site recruitment clinical trials can be promoted on a number of networks, including Facebook and LinkedIn, and leaving one or more platforms out can lead to lower recruitment numbers. Not only should accounts be created on these platforms, but they must be regularly maintained. Limit periods of inactivity to take full advantage of social media capabilities.

Third, create engrossing, informative content regarding clinical trials. Content should focus on what these trials aim to achieve, who is eligible to participate, and how participants will be compensated. Content can also be used to draw attention to conditions which are the focuses of clinical trials, providing as much insight as possible. The more high-quality content a clinical trial recruitment company provides, the more effective their advertising will be.

Fourth, perform outreach on different platforms. One of the key benefits of social media, from a clinical trial standpoint, is the ability to reach out to those that may be interested in participating. They should be made aware of the trials in question, how they can benefit participants, and what will be required of them. In the age of digital media, where communication is largely done through the internet, outreach can be one of the most impactful tools.

Fifth, report on the progress of the clinical trial advertising plan. Is the plan in question working effectively? Where is it excelling the most? Where does it seem to falter? By regularly analyzing the advertising plan, it will be easy to see where the focus should be prioritized. It will also help determine which capabilities aren't performing to the levels they should. Regardless of what an advertising plan aims for, regular reporting is paramount.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service New York social media agency specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

