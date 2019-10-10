NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help foster clinical trial results, fishbat discusses the benefits of social media marketing for clinical trial recruitment.

There are many factors involved in the clinical trial recruitment process, but one of the most overlooked is advertising. For clinical trial recruitment companies to complete studies, they must bring in patients that will test new drugs, medical devices, and treatments. Social media marketing can prove beneficial for not only the recruitment process but in terms of promoting clinical trial companies online. Here are just a few of the benefits of social media marketing that can aid the process of clinical trial recruitment.

Social media marketing comes in many forms. One of the defining traits of social media is the host of forms it takes. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram are just a few examples, and each one has unique features from one another. While Twitter serves to foster rapid communication, for example, LinkedIn is geared more toward professionals, including clinical trial managers and directors. By utilizing different forms of social media, companies can market themselves to a bigger collective audience.

Social media marketing connects companies with their audiences. The connectivity of social media can't be ignored, either. Social media is known for its ability to connect family members, friends, and work colleagues, but it has also proven effective in terms of bringing companies and their respective audiences together. It behooves clinical trial recruitment companies to use as many platforms as possible to reach potential applicants, which is where social media can prove viable.

Social media marketing can offer useful content. While social media can foster clinical trial recruitment numbers, it can be just as effective in terms of content creation and hosting. The best social media accounts are those that provide content that their audiences will find engrossing. In terms of clinical trials, medical articles and whitepapers would be suitable. Not only does content populate social media accounts, but it offers value that can increase recruitment numbers.

Social media marketing serves as a means of customer service. In the digital age, customer service has expanded beyond speaking to an individual behind a desk or calling a representative on the phone. Customer service can now be facilitated through social media. For example, if a potential applicant has a question about a study, they may use social media to inquire. Clinical trial recruitment companies can then respond to said individual on their company page or account so that more information can be provided in real time.

