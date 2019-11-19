NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of businesses that are active online is steadily growing. Though it has long been regarded as a hub for information and perhaps entertainment, the internet has grown to become an essential platform for business. Companies that specialize in clinical trial patient recruitment are no different and they must know how to use this technology to their advantage. In their ongoing efforts to promote businesses, fishbat discusses the most effective digital methods to assist with clinical trial recruitment.

Web Design – Like most industries, clinical trial patient recruitment, starts at a company website and very often serves as a first impression. When a user clicks on a website for the first time, it can influence whether they navigate to other internal pages or leave without returning. One of the best ways for a website to facilitate patient enrollment is by implementing calls to action. A news article or blog post can feature content that potential volunteers will find interesting, but a call to action (CTA) can drive them to complete a specific action. For example, at the end of a piece of content, the reader may be encouraged to sign up for a newsletter or download a whitepaper. High-quality web design and strong conversion strategies are essential for the clinical trial recruitment purposes.

Search Engine Optimization – With approximately 1 trillion searches performed worldwide each year, search engines have become the most popular means of finding information. This speaks to the competitive nature of search engine optimization and the importance of SEO by proxy. Companies that specialize in clinical trial recruitment should be mindful of user behavior when concerning search engines. For example, if a company is headquartered on the east coast, keywords featuring terms like "New York," "Connecticut," and "Rhode Island" would be worth targeting. SEO can be implemented into everything from websites to written content, increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial recruitment company being discovered online.

Social Media – Perhaps the most accessible tool that can be used for clinical trial recruitment is social media. With numerous networking platforms, the possibilities are seemingly endless when it comes to audiences that can be reached. Social media has multiple uses, including direct outreach to volunteers and sharing information to relevant audiences. Furthermore, campaigns can be tailor-made for specific geographic locations; this is especially useful for global patient enrollment organizations including CTM Patient Recruitment Company for Clinical Trials. If a clinical trial company hasn't used social media as a recruitment tool, the benefits of doing so are plentiful.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs by understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

