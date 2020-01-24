NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A company's website is regarded as a reflection of the company itself. In other words, the more presentable a site is, the more trust a brand will be instilled with. This logic is carried throughout every aspect of a site, from its overall structure to certain internal pages, including the lead form. To help companies refine these website elements, fishbat discusses website structure and lead form strategies for clinical trial patient recruitment.

A website's structure can be made or broken based on several factors. To begin, keep the presentation as simple as possible. Single-page websites are increasingly becoming the norm, providing users with vital information in a scrolling fashion. This isn't to say that additional internal pages can't be added, but it's important to be mindful of how many are built. If a user must click multiple links to find what they need, they're more likely to leave, which can be a detriment to the site's bounce rate.

It is also in the best interest of a clinical trial patient recruitment company to prioritize text over other forms of content. One of the reasons for this is improved search engine optimization. For a CTM patient recruitment company for clinical trials to rank, they must start with website copy created with SEO in mind. While images and videos can still be included in a website, text should remain the focus. It will also make the site in question easier to focus on, as there won't be several elements fighting for a user's attention.

Moving onto the lead form, there are a few aspects to consider during the development process. One of the key elements to focus on is clickable elements. Instead of forcing a user to manually type information that may be common across different forms – state of residence, country, and marital status, just to name a few examples – include them in boxes that can be ticked or checked off. Not only does this reduce the effort on the user's part, but it will make the form more interactive, minimizing the likelihood of said user clicking away.

A lead form must also be approachable to the average user. This can be done through casual language they may not immediately associate with a lead form. If questions are formatted in a rigid fashion, it may be worthwhile to change the verbiage to make it more conversational. When this happens, the lead form becomes more approachable, which ensures that more people will complete the process. Users that click onto lead forms have the same goal, but if they aren't presented in the right way, expect fewer signups in the future.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

