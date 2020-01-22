NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By definition, an email drip campaign is a type of marketing process that entails the automated dissemination of emails. In addition to the ability to personalize messages, a drip campaign can be set to run during a designated time frame. For companies that specialize in clinical trials, such a campaign can offer a multitude of incentives. For a better understanding of what said incentives entail, fishbat explains how an email drip campaign can benefit patient recruitment companies.

Variety – One of the major benefits of email drip campaigns is that they can come in many forms. For example, a welcome email can be sent to a user, introducing them to the company associated with it. The user will be provided basic information that establishes a foundation. From there, a follow-up email can be sent a few weeks later to provide additional insight. To illustrate this idea, a user can be introduced to CTM patient recruitment in clinical trials as a foundation before further awareness is built. An email drip campaign doesn't have to be limited to the types of content sent to users.

Lead Nurturing – A lead isn't always an individual that makes a phone call or purchases a product in an instant. They may express interest early on but fail to take immediate action. Email drip campaigns help with nurturing leads over time. Case and point, a user may be sent a preliminary email detailing an upcoming future trial. A week later, additional information may be provided to offer further context. Two weeks afterward, a follow-up email regarding how to apply may drop in a user's inbox. This is how lead nurturing, via an email drip campaign, can be done.

Relevance – Perhaps the greatest benefit that an email drip campaign can offer is relevance. To be more specific, as a user is continually inundated with content via their inbox, the company's name will remain fresh in their mind. One of the common reasons why a user may not follow up on an inquiry is that it's simply forgotten about. The likelihood of this lessens with a drip campaign, keeping patient recruitment companies at the forefront of people's minds. Not only does this help with brand awareness, but more importantly, it ensures that a clinical trial company sees greater engagement over time.

These are just a few benefits that an email drip campaign can offer a business. To learn more about digital marketing methods, before putting them into effect, consult a local Long Island SEO company.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service Long Island SEO company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

