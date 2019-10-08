NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, businesses must know how to not only maintain operations but capitalize on the busiest time of the year. With patient recruitment advertising in mind, fishbat explains how clinical trials can keep their site study on track during the holiday season.

In simplest terms, a site study is an area where therapies, medical devices, and different forms of treatment are tested on patients. From there, the treatments in question will be submitted for approval on a wide scale. Site studies are designed to further medicine, finding solutions to medical ailments and aiding people's lives in general, but their progress must be regulated. During the holiday season, this mindset is especially important, though there are a few methods that will prove useful.

One of the ways that clinical trials can keep their site study on track is by monitoring ad performance. Clinical trial recruitment ads are essential because they provide applicants with opportunities to participate in clinical trials. Furthermore, ads can be seen on platforms such as websites and social media networks, Facebook being a prominent example of the latter. If ads aren't performing as expected, changes can be made to images, written copy, and other variables so that they will become more engaging to the target audience. The more efficiently ads perform during the holiday season, the greater enrollment rates will become.

Another method of maintaining the efficacy of clinical trials during the holiday season is by continually updating data. With every completion of a clinical trial comes new data that must be recorded and based off for future trials. In order for trials to be consistently carried out, the most relevant information should be included. Such information can detail anything from upgrades made to medical devices to differences in A/B testing. Regardless, data is one of the pillars of a clinical trial and should be given the utmost focus.

It should also be noted that potential applicants will apply through different means, with digital being arguably the most prominent. If an applicant reaches out regarding participation in a clinical trial, they should be contacted as early as possible if there is interest. From there, the applicant will be given more information, such as the number of phases a trial will necessitate and the specific drugs or medical devices that will be tested. By following up with these individuals, clinical trials will continue to operate, even during fast-moving times of the year including the holiday season.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service internet marketing firm specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

