fishbat Explains How Patient Recruitment Companies Can Utilize Facebook to Increase Patient Engagement and Retention

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is a valuable business tool when done right and becomes an internet laughing stock when done terribly wrong. However, if you lean towards the former, then it can add significant value to your company's exposure in the online community. Facebook is one of the biggest and most widely visited social media sites, serving as a valuable online tool to advertise and spread awareness of your site and company. fishbat expands on this topic below, explaining how patient recruitment companies can utilize Facebook to increase their patient engagement and retention numbers.

Promote Informative and Engaging Content: Your company's Facebook page becomes a valuable platform to promote any written content your brand has sponsored or written for blog posts and PR pieces. Highlighting these engaging and informative content pieces on your Facebook page can attract more clicks on the content links, generating more traffic to your website. Content generation is key for effective SEO marketing, and this strategy can be further enhanced when paired with a strong social media presence.

Address Both Major Business Targets: Your Facebook page can easily be tailored to the two major groups your clinical trial recruitment site is trying to attract- potential study patients and study sponsors- by equipping it with the right targeted content and information. Being able to address both groups equally is a strong advantage that Facebook has as a social media platform in business, as study sponsors are on Facebook as other business pages and many potential patients have personal accounts. This strength alone makes it the perfect business social media platform for the ideal balance between the business side of clinical trials and the patient retention and engagement side.

Advertise Studies to Potential Patients: An active Facebook page, utilized effectively, can provide your studies with a strong advertising platform as well as the ability to reach out to and interact with potential patients. Clinical trial enrollment and patient engagement is especially crucial for recruitment companies, as you want to build an effective patient pipeline for any future studies your site picks up. Facebook is a valuable advertising platform in and of itself, through both paid ads and having a business page alone. Gaining influence on Facebook through effective engagement and content can effectively advertise your open studies to any interested parties who fit the requirements or know someone who does.

Facebook is a powerful free advertising tool for any business, but for one that relies on patient recruitment, it can be especially impactful. Cultivating engaging content, interacting with past and potential patients, and running your page effectively can all secure your site a place in the massive social media advertising web.

About fishbat

fishbat is a full-service Long Island SEO and digital marketing firm specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

