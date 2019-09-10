NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For clinical trial recruitment companies to improve their numbers, they must take advantage of all forms of digital media. In the same vein, fishbat explains how social media can help increase patient recruitment and retention rates.

To ensure utmost effectiveness for site recruitment clinical trials, they must be facilitated by patients. Patient recruitment can be done in several ways, but perhaps the best method is the utilization of social media. Roughly 90 percent of businesses, across all industries, use social media as a recruitment tool. With platforms ranging from Facebook to LinkedIn, it has become easy for companies to not only recruit patients but maintain retention to boot.

The following social media platforms can be used to boost patient recruitment numbers and improve retention rates over time.

Facebook

As the largest social media platform in the world, Facebook is home to multiple audiences. Applicants for clinical trials are included but appealing to said audience may be a challenge for the uninitiated. One possible strategy is to get involved in conversations. What are potential recruits discussing and what can be added to make those discussions stronger? Facebook allows companies to develop and run ads as well, which will provide clinical trial companies with greater exposure on the platform.

LinkedIn

Compared to other social media platforms, LinkedIn is unique in that it specializes in professional connections. In other words, it's often used to develop and form partnerships. For example, clinical trial recruitment companies may use LinkedIn to reach out to pharmaceutical companies for the purpose of assisting them with clinical trial recruitment. While it may be a niche platform compared to Facebook, which is more general, LinkedIn shouldn't be overlooked in the clinical trial recruitment process.

Instagram

As a visual social media platform, Instagram is less of a direct outreach tool and more of a brand-building device. For instance, a clinical trial company may post updates in regard to volunteer work that they've done. This allows the public to see the human side of the company, which makes potential recruits more inclined to work with them. Instagram can also be used to share content including infographics and tip sheets. Instagram's ability to build one's brand via a steady stream of content can boost clinical trial recruitment numbers further.

With these social media platforms, patient recruitment and retention rates will improve, providing clinical trials with the engagement they need for optimal results.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat is a full-service New York Social Media Agency specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

