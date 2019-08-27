NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boasting over one billion monthly active users, as well as more than 50 billion photos shared, Instagram is one of the most engaging social media platforms. Not only is it a popular platform among young adults aged 18-24, but businesses have taken advantage of its unique capabilities as well. To help any clinical trials recruitment agency do the same, fishbat explains how to market your clinical trial on Instagram.

One of the ways to market a clinical trial on Instagram is to follow relevant accounts. Once an Instagram account is finalized, it's essential to get involved in the community, which is where engaging said accounts comes into play. By following different accounts, as well as interacting with their posts, a clinical trials recruitment agency will build credibility on the platform. This will be essential in not only marketing oneself on Instagram but creating new business in the process. In other words, one cannot maximize social media by leaving out the "social" element.

Next, create content that's not engaging to followers but includes relevant hashtags. Consider the fact that Instagram, unlike many other social media platforms, prioritizes visual content such as photos and videos. For a company that offers a clinical recruitment and retention plan, this can mean sharing an infographic detailing the successes of clinical trials. This can also be used to promote flyers or recruitment ads for those looking to get involved in trials. Furthermore, hashtags make said content searchable. By applying tags that relate to the content, a recruitment agency will be easier to find on Instagram.

Another way to create and showcase content on Instagram is with Stories. As arguably the social media platform's recognizable tool, Stories allow content to be shared to followers in real time. By clicking on a company's icon at the top of their screen, a user will be able to follow their ongoing events. Stories can help clinical trial companies share updates of conventions and other such events that followers may be interested in learning about. With photos and videos able to be used, Stories are versatile.

As a recruitment agency continually uses Instagram for marketing purposes, it's in their best interest to use Insights. Essentially, Insights is a feature on Instagram that provides account holders with information ranging from audience breakdowns to impression. By using Insights, companies will benefit from in-depth perspectives into their Instagram endeavors. With this information, strategies can be pivoted or strengthened. Regardless, Instagram provides a host of tools that make marketing user-friendly.

