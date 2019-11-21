NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with all the necessary tools for patient recruitment – qualified workforce, technological expertise, and overall knowledge of the industry – there are still a number of obstacles that can stand in one's way. Despite how daunting they may seem on the surface, these can be overcome. To help navigate the complexities a clinical trials recruitment agency may face, fishbat explains how to overcome clinical trial recruitment challenges.

Building Awareness. One of the most difficult tasks a clinical trials recruitment agency will carry out is building awareness. This is especially true on social media, as news and content move at a brisk pace, but even the most contemporary platforms host their own challenges. For the agency in question to recruit patients, they must not only use a variety of platforms but ensure that they're fully optimized for the purpose at hand. Such platforms consist of email, radio, and newsprint, each one capable of delivering different results. Even before participants can be screened, awareness must be created.

Volunteer Communication. Another challenge that patient recruitment companies such as CTM face is ensuring that volunteers are as informed as possible. When they first apply, volunteers have a general understanding of what a clinical trial entails, from the goal it aims to achieve to the specific therapeutic methods it will incorporate. To keep said volunteers informed, however, any developments or changes should be communicated as early as possible. This will be done in the form of paperwork that will have to be signed and approved. The earlier that volunteers are educated, in terms of clinical trials, the fewer challenges patient recruitment companies will face.

Complete health history disclosure. It's also worth noting many clinical trials recruitment agencies face the challenge of not being informed appropriately by volunteers regarding their health history. The individuals that apply for upcoming trials need to understand that all of their health history, including preexisting conditions, should be provided as early in the process as possible. Examples of preexisting conditions that must be disclosed include, but aren't limited to, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, and sleep apnea. When screening and interviewing applicants, preexisting conditions should be discussed early in the process. This will help agencies determine the best candidates for present and future clinical trials alike and avoid wasting valuable time and resources.

By recognizing these challenges early on, and taking the necessary steps afterward, the clinical trial recruitment process will be as streamlined as possible. Clinical trials take on different forms, including prevention, treatment, and cross-sectional, each developed with a different purpose in mind. Challenges may exist, but with the right strategies, they can be overcome.

