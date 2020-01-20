NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past number of years, companies have become increasingly aware of the importance of digital media. This expands to the platforms that are routinely used for purposes such as networking and consuming entertainment. With so many platforms available, it's essential for businesses to determine which ones yield the most value. To help with this search, fishbat explains the top 5 digital platforms in 2020 for patient recruitment.

1. Facebook – Often regarded as the largest social media platform in the world, Facebook is also one of the best digital platforms for patient recruitment purposes. In addition to communication, which is a feature that the following platforms share, Facebook offers ease-of-use regarding advertising. A CTM patient recruitment service provider can easily create ads on this platform, ensuring that they reach desired audiences. Facebook is just one example of a platform being used to boost patient recruitment.

2. LinkedIn – When it comes to networking among professionals, LinkedIn is the standout platform. Most users treat LinkedIn as a digital portfolio, detailing information such as employment history and relevant skills, but its potential is much greater. More than 90 percent of marketing professionals deem LinkedIn as the most effective B2B platform. With this platform, companies can establish and foster relationships with potential applicants and sponsors alike.

3. Twitter – It can be argued that Twitter encourages creativeness the most. This is largely because a single tweet can't be longer than 240 characters in length. In a way, this limitation can work in a patient recruitment company's favor. With easy-to-read messages that cut out the fluff, the company in question can easily reach its target audience. In addition, the implementation of trending hashtags will ensure that each tweet, regardless of its content, won't be lost amidst Twitter's fast-moving nature.

4. Instagram – For patient recruitment companies that create images, Instagram is a necessity. With this platform, companies can share high-quality content that's easily digestible. Examples of such content include, but aren't limited to, behind-the-scenes images and infographics. Keep in mind that Instagram doesn't allow the posting of links. In other words, content must be focused on written captions and pictures that help with patient recruitment.

5. YouTube – It's not unfathomable for a patient recruitment company to develop video content, which is where YouTube can prove useful. Not only is YouTube a platform designed for sharing videos, but it has numerous additional features that shouldn't be overlooked. For example, each video comes a description section. This should be completed with a summary of the video and any relevant keywords a recruitment company may wish to rank for. By taking advantage of such features, YouTube will be an efficient digital platform in 2020.

