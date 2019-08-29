NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To facilitate patient recruitment in clinical trials, a host of options is available. One of the most effective, however, is digital media. To be more specific, social media has become the go-to option for any business looking to create and foster relationships with partners. In an effort to help businesses achieve this goal, fishbat lists 5 best practices for interacting with study sponsors through social media platforms.

Be professional. The first step to interacting with study sponsors on social media is showcasing the right demeanor. A company that specializes in patient recruitment in clinical trials should approach potential sponsors with a sense of professionalism. Sponsors must know that they're interacting with capable individuals that understand how to carry out clinical trials. The right conduct will help any company-sponsor relationship start on the right foot. Show prior results. One of the most important elements that a sponsor will look for is a list of prior results. A patient recruitment company for clinical trials should outline previous studies that they've done. They must include information such as what they aimed to solve, how many individuals participated in the study, and the eventual results of the study in question. Results matter, so make them as clear as possible. Consistently interact with study sponsors. Another best practice to consider, when it comes to social media, is consistent interaction. The "social" element of social media can't be understated, as it can help businesses generate the most traction. Not only should a strong impression be made at the onset, but it must be carried by positive engagement moving forward. Don't be afraid to learn from mistakes. Not every interaction with a potential study sponsor will be positive, so it's important to learn from every experience, whether positive or negative. A recruitment company may want to consider how they approach sponsors, the language that they use, or what they perceive as value to the sponsors in question. When utilizing social media, learning from your mistakes will be the key to future success. Show confidence, but don't forget to be humble. If a patient recruitment company has seen strong results in the past, it's important to showcase them. This shouldn't come at the expense of humbleness, which sponsors appreciate. Sponsors endeavor to work with clients that are equal parts capable and modest. As stated earlier, the right demeanor matters. Confidence and humbleness should work together to render interactions with sponsors easier.

