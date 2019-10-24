NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media is an essential tool for communication and promotion, but the overall impact it can have on business is immense. To illustrate this, fishbat lists 5 tips for improving patient recruitment and retention through social media.

Share content on all platforms. While it's essential for a patient recruitment service provider to be on as many types of social media as possible, sharing content is just as vital. While specific types of content don't have to be the same on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, to name a few examples, there should be a sense of consistency. Moreover, the content must be relevant to the target audience. Content is vital on all forms of social media, no matter how simple or intricate it is. Engage the audience. One of the key purposes of social media is engagement; if a business fails to interact with its users, it won't see results on social media. A company that specializes in patient enrollment clinical trials may receive inquiries about the trials in question. In response, the company should provide information that will help users take the next steps. This is just one example of engagement that is synonymous with social media. Don't forget to include hashtags. When it comes to content, as discussed earlier, hashtags matter. Though they became popular on Twitter, other social media platforms have adopted them. One of the purposes they serve is improved search; when a user searches for a hashtag, relevant posts will appear. Some hashtags will trend more than others, meaning that a patient recruitment company should be mindful of ones to include. Join groups. Facebook and LinkedIn are perhaps the most prominent examples of social media platforms that enable group discussions. Groups attract likeminded individuals that can discuss specific topics. Furthermore, they can be customized to be public or private to the average social media user. While a company that specializes in patient enrollment should build and foster their own page, discussion in groups can prove influential as well. Be consistent on social media. Perhaps the most important rule of social media is that consistency matters. If there is an extended period where content isn't being shared or users aren't interacted with, stagnancy occurs. Not only does this lead to less business for patient recruitment service providers, but less engagement on all forms of social media. While the utilization of social media requires consistent effort, it's important to note that said effort ultimately pays off.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service digital marketing company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

