fishbat Provides 4 Tips for Bolt Seals Companies to Increase Targeted Email Signups

Email newsletters and campaigns are valuable resources to customers, as they provide insider information and exclusive offers. They're also valuable to bolt seals companies, as they can be used to foster relationships with leads, grow customer bases, and gather important insight into consumer behavior.

Here are 4 tips for increasing email signups to get the most out of email newsletters and campaigns.

Give access to valuable content. People are more willing to give their email address if it is in exchange for something helpful like a white paper, e-book, video, or infographic. To entice website visitors to give their information, briefly introduce the value of the content, or make the beginning of the content openly available and prompt them to input their email address if they'd like to read on. Offer deals for first-time subscribers. According to research, 70% of users open branded emails hoping to find a deal or coupon. To keep your email recipients happy, make sure to offer discounts and coupons regularly. Offers that are exclusive to email subscribers are especially effective. To attract new signups, offer an instant offer for new subscribers. This not only increases signups, it also increases the likelihood that the user will make a purchase. Keep your opt-in form short. Many users won't fill out a long sign-up form for two reasons. First, it may be time consuming and not ideal for mobile. Second, if you are asking for a lot of information, users might feel like their personal privacy is being violated. In reality, all you really need is their email address, so keep your forms short and simple. Use social media as a tool for signups. Social media is often the first place a user will look when exploring your brand. Prompt them to further action by placing an email signup option on your social networks where permitted. Facebook offers button options and third-party apps that make it very simple to capture email signups right from your social pages.

