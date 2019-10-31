NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to promote one's business online, different platforms must be used. While some may be more applicable than others, they can be used to advertise to wider audiences. With this in mind, fishbat shares 3 types of ad platforms that can benefit clinical trial sites.

Video – Often regarded as the most engaging form of content, video can also serve as an effective ad platform for companies specializing in patient recruitment in clinical trials. While a consumer can read about a product or service via a blog post or news article, they will receive a better understanding of what it entails via video. This will offer a clear demonstration of how it appears and its intended use, just to name a few examples. Furthermore, video is easy to share, due in large part to widely used platforms like YouTube. For advertising purposes, video is one of the most effective platforms. Social Media – In general, social media is one of the most commonly used platforms. A company can create their own account and start posting, though there are specific advertising tools that they can invest in as well. One such case is Facebook Ads, which is a platform that allows companies to run advertising campaigns on the social media network. With this, users will be able to modify variables of their campaigns including audience and budget. This is just one instance of how social media can be used for advertising at a high level. Pay-Per-Click – Also known as PPC, pay-per-click advertising entails the utilization of ads on websites and search engines. When an ad is clicked, the company associated with said ad will pay the platform hosting it. While this can be an investment, depending on how high bids are, PPC advertising has the benefit of a wider audience. Search engines experience high volumes of activity, meaning that if ads are tailored to certain audiences, this activity can lead these audiences to websites detailing clinical trial information.

These ad platforms can prove useful for reaching out to prospective leads, but it's important to know how to use them. A patient recruitment company for clinical trials should be mindful of the audience they're targeting, otherwise, the time and effort they put into marketing will be less likely to pay off. Furthermore, progress should be tracked on a regular basis, whether from week to week or month to month. By doing so, a clinical trial company can prioritize what works and finetune what requires improvement. By experimenting with platforms such as these, long-term marketing efforts will improve.

