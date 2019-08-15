NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 2.40 billion monthly active users, Facebook stands as the largest social media platform in the world. It also boasts a user base that, collectively, comes from different regions, ranging from the United States to Canada to Asia. For patient recruitment companies, promotional efforts via Facebook are essential. To facilitate this process, fishbat shares 4 tips for proactively managing your clinical trial Facebook page.

Engage the audience. One of the key factors to determining the success of a clinical trial Facebook page is how it engages its core audience. When a potential applicant reaches out, posting a comment regarding eligibility for clinical trial enrollment, it's the recruitment company's responsibility to respond with details. From there, the user will be able to take the necessary steps toward enrollment. Audience engagement matters, not only on Facebook but every facet of digital media. Post on a regular basis. The best-performing Facebook pages are the ones that are regularly active. Not only does this apply to audience engagement, as discussed earlier, but also to the number of posts regularly published. The subject matter of posts is diverse, as they can range anywhere from news articles to blog posts to promotional material. Whatever the case may be, when a Facebook page puts out content in a steady stream, the likelihood of it performing well will increase. Ensure consistency. When developing and managing a Facebook page, it's essential that it shares the same general look and tone as other social media platforms. If a patient recruitment company has a certain logo that it's known for, it should be visible not only on Facebook, but Twitter, LinkedIn, and all other platforms it has a presence on. The same logic applies to content; regardless of the tone that's used in written material, it should be applied across the board. This sense of consistency will make the clinical trial Facebook page come across as professional. Report on the Facebook page's progress. As a clinical trial Facebook page continues to perform, it's essential to report on its progress. No matter how positive or negative the overall outlook may appear, there is always a takeaway. For example, a Facebook page may be doing well in terms of content, but it may not have the best engagement numbers. In this case, the goal should be determining a new strategy that prioritizes engagement without taking away from content and other variables that perform well. Reports should be compiled monthly to ensure optimal results.

Take these tips into consideration the next time you're looking to boost your clinical trials Facebook page performance.

About fishbat: fishbat is a full-service Long Island SEO company specializing in clinical trial advertising. The fishbat team takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs but understanding the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to clinical trial brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

